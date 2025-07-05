"Lost the f*****g plot" - Jim Cornette unhappy with WWE's booking of John Cena vs CM Punk at Night of Champions

Jim Cornette has expressed his displeasure at how WWE booked the ending of John Cena vs CM Punk at Night of Champions. The match for the Undisputed WWE Championship saw a lot of back-and-forth action, with the two stars putting on an exciting contest.

According to Cornette, interference from Seth Rollins and his faction, and subsequently from Penta and Sami Zayn, took away from the match. John Cena eventually retained the title, but the veteran believes WWE should have left the match alone.

On his Drive-Thru podcast, the industry veteran detailed why he wasn't a big fan of how the main event concluded.

"I thought it was a real good match until it became sports entertainment instead of wrestling. And then everybody came out and then you just lost the f***g plot. And then they went back to it and there it was," he said. [18:30 onwards]

The match saw Rollins come out with his Money in the Bank briefcase, accompanied by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Reed and Breakker attacked both men as Rollins attempted a cash-in.

With the referee knocked out, another official, Charles Robinson made his way to the ring, only to be taken out by John Cena. In the end, The Champ took advantage of Rollins attacking Punk with the briefcase to score the pinfall win.

According to Cornette, WWE should have accounted for where every wrestler was during the ending.

"I'm sorry, but whenever I used to figure a finish, regardless of what company it was from or where it was, if you can't account for everybody's whereabouts and participation in a realistic manner in front of the live audience in a particular period of time, then either make an adjustment where you can or don't do it," he added. [18:49]

Cornette also wasn't a fan of one particular performer showing up during the main event.

Jim Cornette questions presence of star in John Cena-CM Punk match

As Rollins, Breakker and Reed tried to take control of the situation, Penta came out to attack Breakker. Shortly afterward, Sami Zayn made his way to the ring and engaged in the brawl as well.

Cornette felt that Penta's interference in the match was out of order.

"Penta was the odd duck. I know they're pushing him, but it's the, you know, it's a main event, you know, world title match on Cena's retirement tour. Maybe let's just leave that one alone," he mentioned [20:48 onwards]

While the involvement of all the stars provided a chaotic end to the match, the interferences made little sense to Cornette. John Cena is now gearing up for his next title defense as he faces Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, as CM Punk contemplates what's next for him.

