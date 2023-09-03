"Lot of space to fill there" - Current champion gives his view of WWE's women's division

Many top stars of WWE's women's division are currently sidelined for different reasons. According to RAW commentator Corey Graves, this could allow several up-and-coming stars to cement their place at the top of the card, and Seth Rollins echoed the same sentiment.

Graves hosted WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on the latest episode of his After The Bell podcast. The two discussed the late Bray Wyatt, remembering his impact on both of them professionally and personally. They also touched upon the future of the WWE women's division and the absence of numerous female performers.

According to The Visionary, the absence of established stars has opened up many opportunities for rising talents. He also mentioned that the audience would love some new faces to take center stage.

“I would say 100%, there’s a lot of space to fill there right now. On RAW [and] on SmackDown, I think absolutely there’s a void, and what I sense more than anything is this kind of bubbling undercurrent from our audience. They want something fresh and new, and they want to have people to get behind,” said Seth Rollins. (37:23 - 37:53)

Seth Rollins on the future of WWE's women's division

Zoey Stark main-evented RAW with Lynch last week

During the same podcast episode, Seth Rollins mentioned a few stars who could step up and lead the women's division, including current tag team champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

“I’m not saying these people are coming from NXT, you never know, they might be somebody that steps up, a Chelsea Green, a Piper Niven (…) you never know. There are tons of women capable on our main roster at the moment, but there is, I’m feeling it, we want something from the women, and we know it’s there, and we can’t wait to see it." (37:55 - 38:17)

Rollins had special praise for Zoey Stark, who took on his wife, Becky Lynch, in a falls count anywhere match on last week's RAW. He added that Stark could feature in multiple main event bouts moving forward.

“This past Monday, Zoey Stark was in the ring with my wife Becky, and they absolutely wrecked the main event of Monday Night RAW, and they absolutely wrecked it, dude. And this was Zoey’s first main event on RAW, and I told her afterward, first of many." (38:25 - 38:42)

At WWE Payback 2023, Stark played a vital role in Lynch's high-profile steel cage match with Trish Stratus. Meanwhile, Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his world title in a stellar one-on-one bout.

Do you agree with Rollins' opinion of the women's division? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit After the Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here