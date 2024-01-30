"Love always, Your biggest fan" - Seth Rollins sends a wholesome message to wife Becky Lynch on her birthday

Seth Rollins took to social media to send a wholesome birthday message to his real-life wife and fellow WWE Superstar, Becky Lynch.

Rollins and Lynch started dating in January 2019 before the birth of their daughter in December 2020. The couple eventually got married in June 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Rollins posted a series of photos dedicated to his wife, Lynch, and also sent a wholesome birthday message to The Man.

"To my partner, my wife, my best friend… To the greatest to ever do it…Happy Birthday! Love always, Your biggest fan (and the luckiest man alive) @beckylynchwwe," Seth Rollins shared.

Check out Seth Rollins' Instagram post below:

What the future has in store for the WWE's power couple remains to be seen.

Vince Russo took a shot at Seth Rollins for crying on WWE television

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo commented on Seth Rollins' promo from a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Rollins, who announced that he was injured, broke down into tears while addressing the WWE Universe.

While speaking on a recent episode of The Brand, Russo claimed that Rollins made a big deal out of his injury.

Vince Russo said:

"We got Rollins crying. He's got tears in his eyes. I don't know, he's crying because I might not be able to perform at WrestleMania. Bro, this is a business. you got hurt, bro. If the doctor says you're gonna be out for 3-4 months, and you're not gonna be able to perform at WrestleMania, I don't know if you realize this, when I was writing WrestleMania was just another show. We got WrestleMania, we got RAW tomorrow night. It was just another show. This guy is standing here crying because the doctor says he may not be able to be at WrestleMania."

Rollins was expected to feud with CM Punk and possibly defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the latter at WrestleMania 40. However, Punk's injury during the 2024 Royal Rumble means that the former WWE Champion is set to miss out on The Show of Shows this year.

Who should Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch face at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

