"It was just another show" - Wrestling veteran ridicules Seth Rollins for crying on live TV

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Seth Rollins crying on RAW this past week.

The Visionary sustained a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus during his match against Jinder Mahal a few weeks ago. Last Monday, the champ addressed the fans and made it clear the doctors had informed him that he would be out for three to four months. Rollins was emotional and told that he would go against their advice and be ready in time for WrestleMania.

On a recent episode of The Brand, Russo questioned why Rollins was teary-eyed during the promo. He mentioned that back when he was writing the show, WrestleMania was just another event, and the stars took it that way. He felt that Seth was making a big deal of his injury and missing out on the Show of Shows.

"We got Rollins crying. He's got tears in his eyes. I don't know, he's crying because I might not be able to perform at WrestleMania. Bro, this is a business. you got hurt, bro. If the doctor says you're gonna be out for 3-4 months, and you're not gonna be able to perform at WrestleMania, I don't know if you realize this, when I was writing WrestleMania was just another show. We got WrestleMania, we got RAW tomorrow night. It was just another show. This guy is standing here crying because the doctor says he may not be able to be at Wrestlemania." [From 0:27 - 1:22]

You can watch the full video here:

Seth Rollins was watching the action at the Royal Rumble

Over the last year, Seth Rollins has been a fighting champion. He won the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions and, since then, defended the gold on several occasions against stars such as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Jinder Mahal, and many others.

Seth was watching the action for the sky box this Saturday at the Royal Rumble. He was amused as Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were the final two men, and they battled it out for an opportunity to headline WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

With Cody going after Roman Reigns, it will be interesting to see who will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.