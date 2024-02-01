"Love you girl forever" - Liv Morgan receives a heartwarming message from WWE Superstar, shares footage of their training

Liv Morgan recently received a heartwarming message from WWE star Amari Miller. The 21-year-old star is currently competing under the NXT brand.

Morgan, who was out of action since July 2023, recently returned to WWE during the 30-Women Royal Rumble Match. She entered the match at #30 but was eliminated by Bayley. Once again, Morgan came agonizingly close to winning the Women's Rumble but was unsuccessful.

Taking to Instagram, Miller shared a video of her training alongside Morgan at the Hart Dungeon ahead of Royal Rumble.

"Courtesy of @yaonlylivvonce coming back in the rumble! Sis I am DAMN proud of you and everything you have over come, your positive energy, your love for the business and your dedication and final of all , the advice you have given me since both of our surgeries. Love you girl forever and always and I’m so happy we got to train for both of our returns together! Shoutout to @natbynature for letting us train and giving us hype lol and @thedungeon2.0 for letting us get 1% better everyday!" wrote Miller.

Check out Miller's Instagram post:

Liv Morgan opened up about her WWE goals after returning at the Royal Rumble

After returning at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Liv Morgan has opened up about her WWE goals.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Morgan claimed that she wants to present herself with the opportunity to be herself to be great, whether it's with wrestling, acting, or outside ventures.

"Honestly, not that I don't have any specific goals, but I just want to give myself the opportunity to be as good as I can be and that's like across the board. In work, in my personal life, whether it's acting, wrestling, ShopLiveMore, my soaps and candles. I just wanna give myself the opportunity just to see what I can do and just to let myself be great and get out of my way," said Morgan.

Morgan could potentially challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship, considering their history.

