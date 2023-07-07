Love and support pour in for former WWE star after she reveals that she attempted suicide 

Being a WWE superstar comes with a lot of pressure and expectations. Fans often do not get a complete picture of the wrestlers beyond the characters they play on television. Former superstar Melina recently shared her mental health struggles, and fans gave her a ton of support.

Melina was an important member of the WWE women's roster at a time when women's wrestling was not taken as seriously as today. She was romantically involved with former WWE Champion Batista after the latter got divorced from his wife. However, rumors involving the two began circling while The Animal was still married.

A user on Twitter suggested that Melina was never the center of attention during her time as a WWE star, and she only got heat when she was involved with Batista. The 3-time Women's Champion responded by stating that she had attempted suicide back then.

"Did you know I attempted suicide back then? I never want to talk about it or getting r**ed bcuz I don’t want it to be all people see when they look at me. I’m more than what happened to me. I know whoever started the rumors did’t care but these falsehoods ruined lives," she wrote.

Fans came out with immense support and love for the 2-time Divas Champion.

WWE legend Batista addressed rumors of his affair with Melina

As mentioned above, Batista and Melina dated for a while after the former's divorce.

Batista addressed these rumors in his autobiography "Batista Unleashed," stating that his then-wife believed that he was cheating on her with Melina. The Hollywood star went on to say that he did not care about the speculation and that he loved Melina very much.

"My wife thought I was sleeping with Melina right off the bat, while we were still married. It wasn't true, but it did make me feel guilty about being friends with her. Since then, as I've said, Melina and I have gotten closer and our relationship has become physical. That's caused a bit of controversy, but I don't give a sh*t. She's my friend, and I love her very much," he wrote.

All this is in the past, and we at Sportskeeda wholeheartedly wish that Melina is in a great place right now.

