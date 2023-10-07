"Love this" - Former WWE Superstar reacts to Rhea Ripley's cute photo with Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley is currently engaged with former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Buddy Matthews. The couple recently posed for a cheesy photo, which caught the attention of CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana.

Ripley and Matthews have been in a relationship for several years before finally announcing their engagement earlier this year. The couple have often shared cute and wholesome messages for each other on social media.

Commenting on Ripley's Instagram post, Perry sent a three-word message. The 38-year-old was definitely a fan of the 'pineapple pizza' concept.

"Hahahahaha!!!! Love this" CJ Perry wrote.

Check out Perry's Instagram comment and Ripley's photo with Matthews:

Rhea Ripley explained how she balances her work life with her real-life relationship

Rhea Ripley previously opened up about balancing her work life with her real-life relationship. The Eradicator is currently in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, she is currently engaged to Buddy Matthews.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley stated that at work, she is a completely different human being as compared to her persona off-screen.

The Women's World Champion added that her fiancé completely understands her on-screen work with Dominik.

Ripley said:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

Ripley is currently feuding with Nia Jax, whom she attacked upon her return on this week's Monday Night RAW.

