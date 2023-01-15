"Love u sister miss u" - Mandy Rose shares backstage photo of herself with WWE Superstars, sends heartfelt message

During her time with WWE, Mandy Rose worked with numerous talented superstars on the main roster and on NXT.

She also shared the screen with Cora Jade, to whom she sent a heartfelt message on her 22nd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Rose shared a behind the scenes/backstage photo of herself with Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne and NXT star Indi Hartwell. Jade was also in the picture.

"Happy birthday @corajadewwe love u sister miss u!! Hope u have an amazing day LITTLE GIRL," wrote Rose.

Check out a screengrab of Rose's Instagram story below:

Jade is currently a heel on NXT television and is the arch-rival of the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez.

She previously betrayed Perez after the duo won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Mandy Rose recently addressed her future in pro wrestling

WWE released Mandy Rose due to her FanTime content in December 2022. Shortly after dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on the December 13 episode of NXT, her release from the company was confirmed.

In a recent interview with Adam's Apple, Rose discussed her future in professional wrestling. The former NXT Women's Champion didn't rule out the possibility of a return to the squared circle. She said:

"Like I said before, never say never. [Did Triple H or anybody reach out to you?] No, no."

During her time in WWE, Rose competed on the main roster, where she teamed up with Sonya Deville and Dana Brooke in different tag teams.

Upon her return to NXT, the 32-year-old found massive success as she formed Toxic Attraction with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

Rose also won her first championship in WWE, capturing the NXT Women's Title, which she held for 413 days in one of the most historic title reigns in NXT.

Would you like to see Mandy Rose return to professional wrestling in the future? Sound off in the comment section

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes