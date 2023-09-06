"Love you woman" - Charlotte Flair sends heartfelt message to WWE Hall of Famer

Charlotte Flair has delivered a heartfelt message to a WWE Hall of Famer following this week's edition of RAW.

Flair was not scheduled for a match at Payback but did send a message to the WWE Women's Champion this past Friday night on SmackDown. Damage CTRL's Bayley battled Shotzi in a singles match, but Iyo Sky kept interfering. Flair made her way down the entrance ramp and booted Sky in the face, and the distraction allowed Shotzi to win the match.

The 37-year-old was spotted working out with Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson ahead of last night's edition of the red brand in North Carolina. Torrie Wilson shared on X/Twitter that she loves Flair, and The Queen responded that she loves her too, as seen in the post below.

Charlotte Flair discusses the possibility of facing Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair recently spoke about the possibility of battling Bianca Belair at WrestleMania and admitted that she is often asked that question.

Asuka defended the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam last month. Belair won the title, but Iyo Sky immediately cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on The EST to become the new champion.

Speaking on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Flair was asked about potentially battling Bianca Belair at a future WWE WrestleMania event, and she said that the match could headline the show. She added that she wants to keep her options open in case someone else steps up and deserves a match against her at WrestleMania:

"Everyone keeps asking me that. I feel like there's so many opportunities. Like, obviously, I know Belair vs. Flair is a main event-worthy match, but if it doesn't happen at [WrestleMania] 40, it's gonna happen at 41. If it doesn't happen at 41, it's gonna happen at 42. Like, I don't want to say, 'this exact person,' because what if I'm not giving credit to something that could potentially be there and be incredible?" she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Charlotte Flair remains one of the most popular superstars in the company and likely wants another shot at the WWE Women's Championship. Only time will tell when she gets another opportunity at a championship on SmackDown.

