"Love you" - Former WWE champion breaks character to send message to Paul Heyman ahead of RAW

WrestleMania season is upon us which means that the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will also take place the night before. Traditionally, WWE has announced the Hall of Fame participants following The Royal Rumble, but this week ahead of RAW, the first inductee was announced as Paul Heyman.

The Bloodline member has been an active member of the business for several decades and is seen as one of the best minds in the business, something that has been echoed by Zelina Vega.

"Couldn’t be more perfect. Love you @HeymanHustle can’t wait to celebrate you! Congratulations HOF!!!" she wrote.

Ahead of WWE RAW, Zelina Vega has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to send a message to Heyman, who is working as a heel and member of The Bloodline on SmackDown.

Zelina Vega is a face, working as a member of the LWO, who recently welcomed back Rey Mysterio in their feud against Legado Del Fantasma.

Who will step up to do the honors and induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame?

WWE finds itself in an interesting predicament with Heyman's impending induction into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024, since The Wiseman of The Bloodline has had a major impact on the wrestling career of The Beast, Brock Lesnar.

At present, Lesnar has not been welcomed back in almost a year and there are no creative plans for him. The Beast allegedly being named as part of the Janel Grant lawsuit has had a major impact on his career, and it could lead to Heyman being unable to mention him as part of his acceptance speech.

Interestingly one part of the induction that has fans talking is who will induct him into the Hall of Fame. Will it be The Bloodline, or even Tommy Dreamer or his long-time friend CM Punk? There are a number of personalities who could step up and add him to the class of wrestling's elite, however, the name may not be revealed until WrestleMania weekend, in around four weeks.

