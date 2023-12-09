"Lucky she didn’t break her neck," "that’s so sad to see" - WWE Universe concerned about scary spot that possibly injured Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair faced Asuka on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. During the match, the they were involved in a scary spot that may have injured Flair.

The Queen and The Empress of Tomorrow have put on many classics whenever they have faced each other. However, their match on SmackDown fell short of expectations because of an unfortunate botch that saw Flair injure her knee.

During their match on the blue brand, Asuka had Charlotte Flair on the top turnbuckle to slam her back on the mat. However, both Superstars lost their balance and fell crashing down. The Queen injured her knee and required help to be taken to the back.

The members of WWE Universe were concerned about their favorite superstar when they saw the scary video and took to on social media to send her their best.

The WWE Universe sends its best wishes

How did Damage CTRL celebrate after Asuka beat Charlotte Flair on SmackDown?

Before the match began, Zelina Vega and Mia Yim ensured that Damage CTRL would not play a part when they attacked IYO SKY and Kairi Sane. The odds were evened when the bout began but the closing moments of the match saw Bayley getting involved.

After Charlotte Flair injured her knee, she put Asuka in the Figure Eight Leg Lock but Bayley emerged from the crowd and broke it up without the referee noticing it. She later caught Flair's attention and let Asuka capitalize on the distraction to secure the win.

After the match, Damage CTRL was seen celebrating Asuka's win without Bayley. When the Role Model arrived, she acknowledged that the former women's champion wanted to get things done on her own but Asuka was more than happy to let Bayley be a part of the celebrations along with the rest of Damage CTRL.

