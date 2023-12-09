[WATCH] Asuka and Damage CTRL's backstage meeting after Bayley interfered in an important match on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown saw Asuka take on Charlotte Flair. Ahead of the match, Damage CTRL was taken care of, but Bayley ensured she helped The Empress Of Tomorrow win the bout. The team was seen discussing the events of the match without The Role Model, and welcomed her when she spoke up to them.

The Role Model has been the de facto leader of Damage CTRL since its formation last year at SummerSlam. The group that started with herself, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY has expanded since, with the addition of Asuka and Kairi Sane. The faction has constantly seen some disagreements since its inception but in the end, it all eventually works out for them.

On WWE SmackDown, The Queen took on Asuka in a follow-up to their WarGames match from two weeks ago. The former WWE Women's Champion made her way to the ring with SKY and Sane, but Zelina Vega and Mia Yim ensured that they were taken out. In the closing moments of the match, after Flair had reportedly injured her knee, Bayley came out to distract her and help Asuka get the win. In a WWE Digital Exclusive, the team was seen celebrating and hugging after The Role Model came up to them.

When did Asuka join Bayley & co. to become a part of Damage CTRL?

In the build to the WarGames at Survivor Series, Flair, Belair and Asuka teamed up to face Damage CTRL on an episode of SmackDown. During the match, The Empress Of Tomorrow turned on her teammates when she sprayed Belair with the mist.

On the following week's show, Bayley inducted Asuka into the faction after the Japanese superstars potentially hinted at turning on the Grand Slam Champion. But Dakota Kai stepped up and handled the situation well. Since then, the two former SmackDown champions of the group have found common ground and are possibly best friends.

