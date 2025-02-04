Ludwig Kaiser defied WWE's orders on RAW and did something that 'killed' Penta, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Penta and Ludwig Kaiser kicked off the in-ring action on WWE RAW this week, and Vince Russo pointed out an issue that might have made the recently debuted star look bad.

Kaiser and Penta had a predictably action-packed match that ended with the latter getting another win on RAW. The former AEW star even delivered "The Sacrifice" arm breaker on Ludwig before getting the pinfall, but WWE wasn't done with the action. After the match, Pete Dunne appeared, and Ludwig used the distraction to attack Penta from the back. Vince Russo found it odd that Ludwig Kaiser didn't sell the arm breaker and instantly got back up to lay out Penta.

On Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed the logical fallacies in the booking and pointed out that Michael Cole has consistently ranked Penta's move as one of the most devastating maneuvers in the WWE.

The former writer revealed that Russo believed Ludwig Kaiser didn't forget to sell but was rather sending an indirect message to WWE about giving Penta a push despite being new to the roster.

"Cole's putting over the move, the armbreaker... Bro, Kaiser comes back, gets his heat back, walks all the way to the back, did not sell it at all! And I guarantee you this is what it is. Kaiser is looking at 'everything I've done and every job I've done, and I've done it like a pro, and I've made everybody shine, and now you're going to bring this guy?' Somebody's going to tell me Kaiser forgot to sell? No, bro. No. We've seen Kaiser sell. Kaiser knows how to sell. This was Kaiser sending a message, and it killed Penta." [57:28 - 58:26]

Russo added that Ludwig even used the same arm Penta targeted, further diminishing the impact of the arm breaker. Vince was pretty confident that Kaiser's actions were intentionally done to affect Penta's presentation this far negatively:

"The way Cole was putting that over. And bro, if you notice, when Kaiser came back on the offense, he was using the same arm. He was using the same arm, and he walked to the back, and that is all by design, guys, I promise you." [58:27 - 58:48]

Ludwig Kaiser and Penta are not done with each other after the post-match attack on RAW. With Pete Dunne also involved in the angle, WWE has some important creative decisions regarding its newest talent acquisition.

