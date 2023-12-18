Ludwig Kaiser shares rare real-life picture of Gunther out of character

WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser recently shared a rare real-life photo of Gunther. It showed a persona that was completely different from the latter's on-screen character.

The Ring General has made a huge name in World Wrestling Entertainment after becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. His latest title defense came against The Miz at Survivor Series: WarGames. While the Imperium Leader has been defeated twice by Chad Gable, he didn't lose his title because one match ended in a countout and the other in a DQ.

Kaiser recently took to his Instagram to post a photo alongside Gunther in which the latter can be seen completely different from his on-screen persona in WWE.

Kaiser mentioned that they are currently in Rochester, Minnesota for the WWE Live Holiday Tour and thanked the Iron Physique Gym for letting them work out.

"On the road ✊🏼 #WWERochester tonight. Thanks @ipg_rochester," Kaiser captioned his Instagram post.

Disco Inferno believes WWE should book a feud between Gunther and Bobby Lashley

On a recent edition of Keepin' in it 100, Disco Inferno said that WWE should book a feud between The Imperium leader and Bobby Lashley because the latter could seem like a serious threat to The Ring General's title reign.

"They're in no man's land with him booking-wise because I think they wanted to be heels, but the crowd's cheering him and The Street Profits, and they're still doing heel stuff, which to me is telling the promotion, 'Okay, look, we don't want to boo these guys. Let's make them babyfaces.' Perfect spot for Lashley, those guys against the Imperium guys. Bobby Lashley against Gunther. That is a marquee matchup and, like, a threat to, like, Gunther losing the title," Disco Inferno said.

