Heel WWE faction turning babyface to go after Imperium; leader posing legit threat to Gunther's title reign would be perfect scenario, says veteran 

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno suggested WWE should book Bobby Lashley's faction against Gunther's Imperium.

Earlier this year, The All Mighty joined forces with The Street Profits to form a new heel faction on SmackDown. On November 24, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins challenged The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. However, they failed to capture the titles.

Meanwhile, Gunther has been leading another heel faction, Imperium, on Monday Night RAW. The Ring General is currently the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Disco Inferno addressed Lashley's booking in the Stamford-based company on a recent edition of Keepin' It 100. He suggested WWE could turn Lashley's group babyface and book them against Imperium. He also pointed out that The All Mighty would be a legitimate threat to Gunther's title reign.

"They're in no man's land with him booking-wise because I think they wanted to be heels, but the crowd's cheering him and The Street Profits, and they're still doing heel stuff, which to me is telling the promotion, 'Okay, look, we don't want to boo these guys. Let's make them babyfaces.' Perfect spot for Lashley, those guys against the Imperium guys. Bobby Lashley against Gunther. That is a marquee matchup and, like, a threat to, like, Gunther losing the title," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"And you got all the other pieces; the tag matches. You could do, like, bro, you could do some good TV with those guys. Plus, it's the far-right Europeans against three black guys. So, there would be racial undertones in that, too, probably, right? But subliminally, that's what people would be thinking, right?" [0:39 - 1:37]

Bobby Lashley wants to go after a WWE World Champion

Bobby Lashley is now competing in the number one contender's tournament for the United States Championship. However, the veteran believes he should be going after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship or Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Speaking to The Hot Morning Show on Hot106, The All Mighty claimed all the other competitors in the tournament were not on his level.

"I'm thinking through this whole tournament. Look who's in it. I mean, [with] all due respect to those guys, but none of them are at my level. I should just be able to go snatch that championship and run with it. Um (…), I should be going after Roman or Seth right now. But, you know what, for right now, we're just going to do this tournament and get another championship belt (…). I mean, I already have them. I have them all," he said. [H/T Wrestlezone]

