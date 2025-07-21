Ludwig Kaiser unveils retirement plans amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser seemingly unveiled his retirement plans amid his hiatus from the company. The veteran hasn't been featured much on television on the road to WWE SummerSlam 2025.Kaiser took to Instagram today to share what he envisioned his retirement would look like in the future. He shared a black-and-white photograph of himself enjoying a drink as people shopped behind him. You can check out the photo in his Instagram post below.&quot;What retirement is going to look like for me 👌🏼,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChad Gable recently suffered an injury, and a new star appears to be taking on the role of El Grande Americano. Many fans believe that the masked wrestler is now being portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser.The 35-year-old used to be part of the Imperium faction alongside Gunther but has not been seen with the World Heavyweight Champion on television for a while. The RAW star is in a relationship with Tiffany Stratton in real life, and the WWE Women's Champion will be defending her title against Jade Cargill next month at SummerSlam 2025.Kenny Bolin comments on Ludwig Kaiser's WWE hiatusWrestling veteran Kenny Bolin recently shared his thoughts on Ludwig Kaiser's hiatus from television.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bolin stated that he enjoyed the pairing of Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther. He wondered why Kaiser hadn't been on television as of late and complimented his look.&quot;Where has Ludwig Kaiser been lately? I haven't seen much of him lately. (...) He has a great look for what they do with him. You look at him and immediately you think you can whip his butt. There is just not much to that frame. But he has got an amazing look for what they do with him, and I always liked him with Gunther.&quot; [From 29:32 onwards]You can check out Kenny Bolin's comments in the video below:CM Punk won a Gauntlet match last week on WWE RAW to earn a shot at Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if the company has any plans for Kaiser in the weeks ahead.