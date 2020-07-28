Roman Reigns is by far the most polarizing figure in professional wrestling amongst fans of the past few years. However, when it comes to leaving an impression on his colleagues, The Big Dog seems to be consistent.

Whether it be former WWE talents like Aiden English or the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns is often praised for his hard work and how he handles himself backstage. Another former WWE Superstar, Luke Gallows, is the latest to heap praise on the Big Dog.

Roman Reigns changes the WWE backstage culture

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television during the ongoing global pandemic, but that did not stop Luke Gallows from remembering his impact on the WWE locker room. Gallows addressed many topics during his appearance on "Sitting Ringside with David Penzer" including signing with IMPACT Wrestling and his Talk N' Shop Mania show. One of the more interesting questions had to do with the locker room atmosphere in WWE.

“I will say this. I was not a fan of Gallows, Anderson, and AJ Styles joining WWE in 2016. I said that publicly. I thought we had a good thing going in Japan. But when I got there, I was pleasantly surprised because the locker room of old had changed. The old guard was gone. It wasn’t everybody walking around on eggshells. I give big credit to Roman Reigns for that. It wasn’t the locker room vibe necessarily in WWE, it was the vibe of some of the people who weren’t in charge who still try to lead through fear and everybody is supposed to be scared of everything. But, you have a different set of eyes when you are 22 as opposed to 35, like, I’m not scared of these mother f*ckers or what they think and I’m not going to cower around everybody and all that stuff. But, that being said, I love the vibe of the Impact locker room.”

This is high praise which others have mentioned in the past referencing Reigns' role as a locker room leader. His strong presence and positive attitude make him a person that many WWE Superstars have credited as someone they love being around.

With the current state of the world, only time may tell when Roman Reigns will return to WWE. However one thing is certain regardless of how the fans feel about him, Roman Reigns is sorely missed backstage in WWE right now.