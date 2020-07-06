Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson confirm 'Talk 'N Shop A-Mania' event for August 1st

We reported last week how Gallows & Anderson would sign with IMPACT Wrestling and also run their own show

Last week, we exclusively revealed how Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had agreed to sign with IMPACT Wrestling - and that the pair had already taped content for both IMPACT Plus and for their own show - Talk 'N Shop A-Mania.

Well, while Dave Meltzer would also confirm Sportskeeda's report regarding IMPACT Wrestling signing the world-renowned tag team, official confirmation has now come regarding 'Talk 'N Shop A-Mania', with the former WWE Tag Team Champions officially revealing their own show, in partnership with Pro Wrestling Tees and airing via Fite TV!

Talk N' Shop comes to life on your screen with all of their zany, raunchy characters, and some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling! Buckle up for a wild, booze soaked wrestling event like only. Little people, large women, & Sex Ferguson coming through the screen on a ride you will have to see to believe!

You can find out more about Talk 'N Shop A-Mania via Fite TV, and you can order the PPV, here.

Sources have indicated to myself that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have signed with IMPACT Wrestling in a deal that allows the former WWE Tag Team Champions to work with NJPW when travel restrictions are lifted.



Gallows & Anderson confirm side project

Sources had previously confirmed to me earlier how "upcoming shows" had already been filmed regarding both “Talk 'N Shop A-Mania” - Gallows and Anderson's video podcast - as somewhat of a side promotion, with footage also being recorded for IMPACT Plus. I had been told both would air in July - on or after the 18th. One correction to be made is a slight undershoot on the dates, with the event being confirmed for August 1st!

One other minor correction needed is that I formatted the "Talk 'N Shop A-Mania" event/promotion as being all one word. However, the initial event at least will run under that very name - as a spin-off from the pair's podcast.

IMPACT-bound?

Of course, the second part of my report last week revealed how Gallows and Anderson were IMPACT Wrestling-bound and how the pair's non-compete clause with WWE would take them right up until the 18th of July - which is the date of IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary.

The promotion have continued to tease the debut of several talents from WWE, notably some "GOOD BROTHERS" as you can see below. You can read my entire report on Gallows & Anderson's signing with IMPACT here.

Scott D'Amore is working on a deal with some GOOD BROTHERS, Moose threatens to SUE Tommy Dreamer, and much more in these exclusive scenes from backstage at IMPACT! pic.twitter.com/nzTZT4Dfnf — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 3, 2020

IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary is scheduled to take place live on PPV on Saturday, July 18th - the same date Gallows and Anderson have been teasing an "announcement" of sorts about their future, and the date also mentioned alongside August 1st by Machine Gun in his most recent tweet to promote the show.