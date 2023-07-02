LWO member wants 38-year-old top AEW star to return to WWE after 2 years

LWO member Zelina Vega recently expressed her desire to see her husband, Malakai Black, return to WWE.

After spending nearly a decade and a half on the independent circuit, Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) joined the Stamford-based company in 2016. He spent about five years in WWE and held the NXT Championship. However, the company released him from his contract in June 2021. Later that same year, the 38-year-old joined AEW.

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, Vega addressed whether she would like her husband to return to the Stamford-based company.

"[Would you want him back in WWE?] Absolutley. Yeah, absolutely. I mean any extra time that I can spend with my husband is the better," she said. [From 02:54 to 03:00]

WWE star Zelina Vega opens up about her relationship with Malakai Black

As they work for different promotions, Zelina Vega and Malakai Black hardly spend time together.

In her interview with Seconds Out, the former Women's Tag Team Champion opened up about how she and her AEW star husband manage their relationship.

"Yeah, I mean my husband and I have been married five years as of November. So, it's tough but it is something that's nice that we both are in the business that we understand. I mean we both used to work, you know for WWE. Well, he used to. But it's something that it's so important to us like once we get home, there's no phones. There's just him and I and the cats. We just built our dream house that we've been trying to do for like three years. So, it's just having that realness outside of the craziness is so important for us. And I mean, my God, he's my other half and if I'm not doing stuff like this, I'm usually FaceTiming with him or talking to him," she said. [From 02:12 to 02:46]

