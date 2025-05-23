Lyra Valkyria's fiancé sends a message to CM Punk

Lyra Valkyria's fiancé, LJ Cleary, sent a message to CM Punk after they recently trained together at Ace Steel's The Foundation of Professional Wrestling.

Punk and Valkyria are signed to Monday Night RAW and are involved in crucial feuds. The former WWE Champion is feuding with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker. Meanwhile, Valkyria is feuding with Becky Lynch and cost the latter a spot in this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

On X, Cleary sent a message to Punk and claimed it was an honor for him to train with the WWE Superstar. He also shared a photo alongside The Second City Saint.

"Extremely cool to have the honor of training with CM Punk at The Foundation last night! Thank you for the knowledge! Ace Steel provides one of the absolute best environments I’ve been part of to produce top quality Pro Wrestlers! BITW [Handshake emoji] MVP," wrote Cleary.

Check out Cleary's post on X:

Cleary was in the front row at WWE Backlash for Valkyria's successful defense of the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lynch. The Man also taunted Valkyria's fiancé.

Teddy Long believes that CM Punk and Sami Zayn could have a fallout

CM Punk and Sami Zayn will team up at the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long discussed the possibility of Punk snapping and walking out on the Honorary Uce of The OG Bloodline. He said:

"I think the babyfaces will go over. But I don't see so much as a Sami Zayn-CM Punk having a match down the road. Maybe CM Punk is just walking out on him and just leaving him there. If they do it right, then there's a match that they can get out of them. But if you're just gonna have it where Sami is probably just doing something that kinda gets on Punk's nerves or kinda pisses him off, then I'd just simply walk out on him and leave him."

Saturday Night's Main Event will be the first time since WrestleMania 41 that Punk and Seth Rollins will cross paths in a match. The Second City Saint was betrayed by his now-former best friend, Paul Heyman, at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Heyman also low-blowed Roman Reigns, leading to his alliance with Rollins.

