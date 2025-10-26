Matt Hardy sends a message after his and Jeff Hardy's tribute to Bray Wyatt

Matt Hardy sent a message after he and Jeff Hardy lost the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships at Halloween Havoc 2025. At the show, The Hardy Boyz paid tribute to Bray Wyatt.The Hardy Boyz defeated DarkState (Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin) in a Winners Take All match to win the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT vs. TNA Showdown on October 7. They successfully defended the titles against Team 3D at Bound For Glory 2025. While Matt and Jeff did lose the NXT Tag Team Championships back to the DarkState, their tributes to Wyatt caught the attention of fans. On X, Matt confirmed that he and his brother are far from done and sent an emotional message to the former Universal Champion.&quot;Thank you for having our back tonight at @WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc, Arizona! You guys &amp; gals were WONDERFUL! We’re so sorry we weren’t able to retain the #WWENXT Tag Titles. The State of Dark swarm was relentless &amp; never-ending tonight. Our journey is nowhere near over, myself &amp; Brother Nero have SO much left to do. Very happy we could pay homage to Bray tonight - We love you &amp; miss you, Windham.&quot; wrote Matt.Check out Matt's post on X:Matt Hardy reacted after he and Jeff Hardy won the NXT Tag Team ChampionshipsThe Hardy Boyz made history by winning the NXT Tag Team Championships earlier this year. On social media, Matt Hardy broke his silence with a post expressing his gratitude towards the fans.Matt wrote:&quot;Thank you to all the dieHARDYs that have always believed in me &amp; Jeff. YOU FUEL US. #WWE #WWENXT,&quot;The Hardy Boyz are still the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions. While they are regulars on TNA programming, it remains to be seen if they will continue appearing on WWE TV.