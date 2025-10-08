  • home icon
  Matt Hardy breaks silence after The Hardy Boyz made history on recent WWE show

Matt Hardy breaks silence after The Hardy Boyz made history on recent WWE show

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 08, 2025 06:59 GMT
The Hardy Boyz are WWE legends [Image credits: wwe.com]
The Hardy Boyz are WWE legends [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE legend Matt Hardy recently took to social media to break his silence after making history alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy, on a recent show. The Hardy Boyz wrestled on the NXT vs. TNA Showdown.

This week on Showdown, Jeff and Matt teamed up to lock horns with DarkState's Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin in a Winner Takes All Match with the TNA World Tag Team Title and NXT Tag Team Championship on the line. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the ring. However, the bout ultimately ended in The Hardy Boyz's favor. The legendary tag team made history by becoming the first-ever wrestlers contracted to TNA to win the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Following the show, Matt Hardy took to X/Twitter to break his silence. The legend thanked fans who have always supported him and Jeff Hardy throughout the years. He also mentioned that their support fuels The Hardy Boyz to continue wrestling.

"Thank you to all the dieHARDYs that have always believed in me & Jeff. YOU FUEL US. #WWE #WWENXT," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Former WWE champion sent a message to The Hardy Boyz after their massive win

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer took to Instagram to congratulate The Hardy Boyz on their massive title win on the NXT vs. TNA Showdown. Frazer also teased a future feud between Fraxoim and Matt & Jeff.

"It was only a matter of time. Congratulations to The Hardy Boyz for winning the NXT Tag Team Championships🙏🏼 See you down the road!" wrote Nathan Frazer on behalf of Fraxiom.

Many fans want The Hardy Boyz to return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming for another full-time run before they hang up their wrestling boots. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for the legends.

