  The Hardy Boyz immediatelly called out for a future match by current tag team after becoming champions in WWE

The Hardy Boyz immediatelly called out for a future match by current tag team after becoming champions in WWE

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 08, 2025 03:01 GMT
The Hardy Boyz (Image Credits: WWE on X)
The Hardy Boyz (Image Credits: WWE on X)

The Hardy Boyz are once again champions in WWE. Matt and Jeff Hardy won the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT vs. TNA Showdown, and were called out by Fraxiom.

Matt and Jeff have held multiple tag team championships in WWE and all across the world. The reigning TNA Tag Team Champions became double champs by dethroning Darkstate at Showdown.

On social media, Fraxiom called out the newly crowned NXT Tag Team Champions. The two teams previously crossed paths in a TNA Tag Team Championship match at NXT Roadblock 2025.

"It was only a matter of time. Congratulations to The Hardy Boyz for winning the NXT Tag Team Championships🙏🏼 See you down the road!" wrote Nathan Frazer on behalf of Fraxiom.
Check out Frazer's post on Instagram:

Matt Hardy spoke about The Hardy Boyz' potential retirement plans

The Hardy Boyz will face Team 3D (Bully Ray and Devon) at the upcoming TNA Bound for Glory pay-per-view. Matt Hardy claimed that if he and his brother Jeff are unable to defeat Bully and Devon, then they might retire for good.

Speaking on TMZ Sports, Matt spoke about the idea of him and Jeff possibly being inducted into the TNA and WWE Hall of Fames. He said:

"I mean, hypothetically, if that did happen, if we went to Bound for Glory and The Dudley's won the TNA World Tag Team Titles, I think we'll have to take a long hard look in the mirror and kind of judge where we are at. Is it time to ride off into the sunset and do the TNA Hall of Fame, time to do the WWE Hall of Fame? You know, we'll see,"

Matt and Jeff Hardy are double champions, at least for now. They could potentially lose their titles to Team 3D within a matter of days.

Soumik Datta

