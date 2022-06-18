Madcap Moss comments on his secret to success in WWE

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss came up with a piece of advice on how to get the best out of oneself.

Moss has lately been feuding with Happy Corbin. The two superstars locked horns in a Last Laugh Match on the latest episode of SmackDown. The Minnesota native won the match via pinfall, following it up by laughing his heart out. As things stand, this was likely the end of the feud between the two stars.

In a recent interview with Star Tribune, Moss stressed the importance of having a personality that stands out. He also suggested that being a version of one's self helps a lot in the development:

"You do have to get out of your own head and let your personality come through. There are times when that's been difficult for me. Most wrestlers will probably tell you that when they have found their voice is when they can kind of be a version of themselves."

Madcap Moss would love to battle Roman Reigns

The 32-year-old recently expressed his desire to get his hands on Roman Reigns.

Speaking on KFAN 100.3's Power Trip Morning Show After Party, Moss explained that The Tribal Chief is the man to beat in WWE right now. He also agreed with Roman, saying that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is in God mode:

"This one may seem like a bit of a stretch to some people. Because the guys on an absolute all-time run right now. But I'd love to get a shot at Roman Reigns. I mean, he is the pinnacle of the business right now. He likes to say he's in God mode, and it's hard to disagree with him."

With the feud with Happy Corbin settled, it's time for newer and bigger things. It'll be interesting to see how the promotion books Madcap Moss in the future.

