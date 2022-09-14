"That is the entire story" - Madcap Moss discloses the origins of his WWE ring name

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss has disclosed the origins of his ring name.

The star performed as Riddick Moss in NXT before his arrival on the main roster. Madcap was then repackaged as a comedy act alongside Happy Corbin, the 32-year-old would wear suspenders and crack jokes as Corbin's sidekick.

Madcap recently appeared on an episode of The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show and revealed how he came up with his new name in WWE. He disclosed that "Moss" was inspired by NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss and that the repackaging of his character came from former CEO Vince McMahon.

"Growing up, I was a Vikings fan and a Randy Moss fan,” he said. “So that is where the Moss came from. Now originally, I was Riddick Moss. Riddick was just a cool name, that’s kind of where that came from, that’s the extent of that. And then more recently in the last year, I came back off an ACL tear and I’ve been repackaged and kind of had a rebirth. And that was where I became Madcap Moss. And that came from the head man, Vince McMahon himself. So that is the entire story and nexus of Madcap Moss." (H/T: 411Mania)

WWE’s The Bump @WWETheBump



Send @riddickMoss your best jokes and let's see what ya got. Madcap Moss has jokes for days!Send @riddickMoss your best jokes and let's see what ya got. Madcap Moss has jokes for days!Send @riddickMoss your best jokes and let's see what ya got. 😆 https://t.co/7OghfPyMcW

Madcap Moss wants to see former WWE Superstar return

The former 24/7 Champion also recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and said he hopes to see former WWE Superstar Emma return to the company.

Madcap is currently dating the former NXT star and admitted that he might be accused of being biased. He noted that Emma was one of the originals that helped put the women's division on the map and it would be great to see her back in the company.

"I may be accused of being a bit biased, as we are dating but I would love to see Tenille Dashwood back in WWE — Emma, formerly known as Emma and I would love to see — I think she’s got a lot to offer and I think she was one of the originals that helped put the women’s division on the map… I think she’s great in the ring too and I would love to see her come back.” (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Madcap Moss teamed up with The Street Profits to defeat Austin Theory and Alpha Academy at Clash at the Castle. It will be interesting to see whether Moss will have his name changed once again now that he's no longer associated with Happy Corbin.

Do you like the name Madcap Moss? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

Also watch: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Madcap Moss should have his name changed? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell