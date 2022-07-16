"There's been a few ideas that have been shot down" - Madcap Moss on why he doesn't have any merchandise 

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner Madcap Moss recently commented on why he doesn't have any merchandise listed for sale on the WWE Shop.

The SmackDown star was presented on the main roster as Happy Corbin's lackey before turning babyface and splitting up with the former United States Champion. He is also the winner of the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, which was held on SmackDown before WrestleMania 38.

During an interview with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston, Madcap Moss stated that the reason why he doesn't have any merchandise right now is because the legal team shot down a few ideas.

"You know, we're working on that [merchandise]. And there's been a few ideas that have been shot down by legal, and we got to figure out exactly what we're going to do. I don't want to rush anything out there, I want the first Madcap merchandise, the first Madcap shirt to be something that people are really excited to wear. And so we'll get it figured out soon and we'll get it out and it's going to be a cool shirt. I'm confident," said Moss. [1:38 – 2:02]

Madcap Moss says Happy Corbin was responsible for his previous look in WWE

During the same interview, the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner opened up on his former ally Happy Corbin. He stated that Corbin was the person responsible for the way he used to dress.

"You know, it was his [Happy Corbin's] call. He had the signature fedoras and he wanted me to have my own signature thing. And he gave me a choice of a few different things. And you know, I thought the suspenders have some function to them too. You know, they hold the pants up and I decided to double up with a belt."

Madcap Moss recently competed in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match but was unable to win the briefcase. It'll be interesting to see what he does next on the main roster and who he goes up against.

