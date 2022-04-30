Madcap Moss regains Andre the Giant Trophy on WWE SmackDown

Madcap Moss won the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania edition of SmackDown, only for Happy Corbin to kidnap the trophy last week. Moss, however, was able to recover his prize on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Corbin and Moss had gone their separate ways following WrestleMania 38. Corbin blamed Moss for losing to Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows. Moss stuck up for himself on an episode of "Happy Talk," but Corbin had the last laugh by stealing the prized trophy.

During tonight's show, the former US Champion hosted another episode of "Happy Talk." He claimed that he would destroy the trophy that meant so much to Moss. Although he is also a former winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Corbin seemed to have no qualms about smashing it with a sledgehammer.

When he called for the hammer, Moss emerged as one of the men who had brought the trophy to the ring. The 2022 battle royal winner attacked his former friend and was able to reclaim his beloved prize.

Moss and Corbin's partnership was consistently featured on SmackDown

Happy Corbin rose last year from the ashes of a broken King Corbin. The former US Champion won big at a casino and emerged from the gutter he'd inhabited for weeks. Thus the "Happy" version of the star was born.

He soon enlisted the help of Madcap Moss, who would entertain Corbin with jokes each week. The two also battled Drew McIntyre for several months at the end of 2021 and through much of the first half of 2022. The partnership didn't lead to any championship gold, but the duo were a consistent part of SmackDown.

Now that they are on their own paths, the stars will face off at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8th. It will be the biggest match of Madcap Moss' career thus far.

With Money in the Bank around the corner, both men could also vie for a spot in the ladder match. They may be facing off at Backlash, but the feud could easily extend into the summer.

Edited by Jacob Terrell