"He should be very worried" - SmackDown star sends a grave warning to Happy Corbin 

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss feels Happy Corbin has been holding him back all this while.

The two men had a fallout on SmackDown this week during an edition of 'Happy Talk.' Corbin blamed Madcap Moss for his loss against McIntyre and launched a sudden attack on his friend. This led to an all-out brawl between the two superstars.

Kayla Braxton caught up with Madcap on Talking Smack to get his thoughts on the fallout. Moss recalled the events of the evening and mentioned that of late, Corbin had been unappreciative of him.

Here's what Moss had to say:

"Man, it happened so fast [the fight between him and Corbin] I'm not quite even sure. But I did just win the Andre The Giant Battle Royal. And I did it all by myself, I proved that I could do it all by myself. And Happy, man, he gave me an opportunity. And I'm grateful for that, but the guy has been an absolute jerk to me for too long, and I had to put an end to it. I had to, I had no choice. [2:40 - 3:05]

When asked about Corbin blaming Madcap for the former's loss at the hands of McIntyre at WrestleMania, The Andre The Giant Battle Royal winner said that while he was sorry for jumping on the apron, Corbin should be able to put the blame on himself and no one else.

He [Corbin] blamed me for his loss and look, I hopped up on the apron at WrestleMania, I shouldn't have done it, I can take the blame. I can admit I was wrong and Happy should take a page out of my book and do the same. That loss is on him. What's gonna happen next, at the hands of Madcap Moss, is also on him. He should be very worried, Kayla, I think you've said it a few times, right? Maybe Happy was holding Madcap back a little bit. Maybe the world doesn't even have the slightest idea of what Madcap can do." [3:07 - 3:42]

Happy Corbin lost his undefeated streak at WrestleMania

Happy Corbin had not lost a singles match on WWE TV since taking up the 'Happy' gimmick. All of that changed at WrestleMania when he went up against Drew McIntyre.

Happy Corbin was in shock when The Scottish Warrior kicked out of the End of Days, a feat that no superstar had achieved before. McIntyre then planted Corbin with a Futureshock DDT followed by a Claymore to pick up the win, thus ending the undefeated streak for Corbin.

The defeat to Drew McIntyre was the main reason for the fallout between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin. While the two former friends are at loggerheads against each other, it remains to be seen how Madcap Moss' singles run pans in the months to come.

