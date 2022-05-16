Madcap Moss might be in line for a character makeover

Madcap Moss might be slated to undergo a character makeover. Happy Corbin's former lacky was written off TV on last week's SmackDown.

According to WrestlingNews.co, there have been pitches backstage to change Moss's character. They may remove the more comedic aspects from his gimmick and take it in a more serious direction. It is also reported that there are talks to change his in-ring gear and music.

Madcap was, up until recently, a sidekick to Happy Corbin. On SmackDown before this year's WrestleMania 38, he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Corbin, on the other hand, lost his match to Drew McIntyre at the Showcase of the Immortals after getting distracted by Moss.

The former King Corbin split up from his partner on the next week's episode of the blue brand. The two faced off in a match at this month's WrestleMania Backlash, a match that Madcap Moss won.

Madcap Moss was written off television after a brutal attack from Happy Corbin

Madcap Moss was written off WWE television after a vicious attack by former partner Happy Corbin on last week's Friday Night SmackDown.

The former Intercontinantal Champion savagely attacked his former ally during an in-ring segment. He went so far as to wrap a chair around his throat and smash it with the Andre the Giant Memorial trophy, which he stole last week.

On Talking Smack, WWE revealed that Moss has suffered a "cervical contusion" and will be out of action indefinitely. The recovery time for such an injury is 6-12 months. Although we must remember that it is a storyline injury.

It is unknown whether the former Riddick Moss has been written out due to a real-life injury, or just to give him some time off and revamp his character as reported above. What is for almost certain is that he will exact revenge on Corbin once he returns to our screens.

