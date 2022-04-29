“I didn’t really know how to break into the business" - Madcap Moss talks about his journey from football to WWE

2022 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Madcap Moss recently opened up about his transition from football to WWE.

The former Riddick Moss teamed up with various WWE Superstars such as Tino Sabbatelli, Mojo Rawley and Happy Corbin before breaking out as Madcap Moss. Moss didn't have a wrestling background, and before joining WWE, he was a linebacker for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

In a recent interview with Quetzalli Bulnes on El Brunch de WWE, Madcap Moss narrated how he made the shift from football to pro wrestling:

"There’s an interesting story there,” Moss said. “I was always a huge wrestling fan growing up, but I didn’t really know how to break into the business. The path was much clearer in football, you just play at school all the way up to the pros – if they draft you. With wrestling, I really had no idea. My high school didn’t even have an amateur wrestling team, which is a different world altogether anyway." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

He went on to mention how he got his first tryout with WWE:

"I had a short tryout with the Miami Dolphins, and there was a guy I met a guy there whose responsibility was to help students move on from football to whatever they wish to do next, and I decided WWE was my next goal, so I reached out to him for help. He got me in touch with WWE, who then gave me a tryout." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

After years of training in NXT, Moss made his SmackDown debut. He formed an alliance with Happy Corbin and feuded with Drew McIntyre.

Madcap Moss talks about failing his first WWE tryout

Former 24/7 Champion Madcap Moss also spoke about his first unsuccessful attempt to get into the WWE. After leaving football, Moss' journey to get into the WWE was anything but easy.

In the same interview, Moss spoke about his initial tryout with the company.

"My first tryout was me and four other guys, and none of them were nearly in a good enough shape. I thought I was killing, but they pulled me aside and said, ‘look, we like what you did, but you have to come back again for a proper tryout... First, I was a little upset, but I took lessons from my past and my family. Thankfully, the second one went even better." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Madcap Moss has had a fruitful year but he is yet to face his toughest challenge. In less than ten days, he is set to face his friend-turned-bitter rival Happy Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash.

