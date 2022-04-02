Madcap Moss wins Andre the Giant Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown

WrestleMania SmackDown kicked off with the 2022 Andre the Giant Battle Royal. In a field filled with high-profile champions, an unexpected performer won the match. Madcap Moss outlasted the other competitors by lastly eliminating United States Champion Finn Balor.

Moss outlasted several other WWE stars, including Balor, Dolph Ziggler, Shanky, Jinder Mahal, Apollo Crews, and Damian Priest. Ahead of Stand & Deliver, NXT veteran Tommaso Ciampa also took part in the match.

The final competitors included Ciampa, Ziggler, Robert Roode, Balor, and Moss. Moss staved off elimination a few times as Happy Corbin briefly appeared ringside early in the match. Both of his elimination scares came at the hands of Ciampa.

Moss also gave the fans in Dallas one of his trademark jokes following his big win. They booed him as usual. The crowd was clearly behind Balor as he was the biggest babyface in the match.

What does a win for Moss mean after WrestleMania?

While he has been a punching bag lately for Drew McIntyre, the win could possibly mean a little push is in store for Moss. He showed his mettle in multiple matches with McIntyre. Corbin has used Moss as a sacrificial pawn, however, so the duo could possibly split sometime this year.

If Corbin and Moss stick together, however, and if a babyface still holds the Intercontinental or SmackDown Tag Team Championships following WrestleMania, the Happy Folks could pursue those titles. Since Ciampa almost eliminated Moss twice, perhaps that is a sign that Ciampa will join SmackDown following Stand & Deliver.

Things could change following WrestleMania weekend, so anything is on the table regarding future angles. While he wasn't the expected name to win, Moss has been a consistent presence on SmackDown over the last year. He has delivered when given the chance, at least in matches.

The jokes, however, may need more work.

