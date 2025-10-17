"Made me sad" - Wyatt Sicks member gets very emotional

A Wyatt Sicks member got very emotional recently. The faction has been dominating proceedings on SmackDown and also holds the WWE Tag Team championship.
While their in-ring run has taken off, they were part of another big project. Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights featured a new haunted house based on the eerie WWE stable.
The house at Universal Studios encompasses various iterations of the late Bray Wyatt's journey in wrestling, and one particular section made The Wyatt Sicks member Erick Rowan emotional.
After coming across a cabin representing the Wyatt Family compound, Rowan told USA Today that he was left with a bittersweet feeling.
"Walking through that section was very emotional for me, in the best possible way. It brought a smile to my face, you know. It made me sad, all at once,” he said. [H/T: USA Today]
Rowan was part of the Wyatt Family led by Bray and also included Luke Harper. Unfortunately, both Bray and Luke have passed away since, leaving Rowan as the only surviving member of the iconic faction.
The horror house was the brainchild of Bray Wyatt, first imagined by him in 2008, even before he created his WWE character, according to his brother Taylor Rotunda, aka Bo Dallas.
Wyatt Sicks faced off against MFT on SmackDown
Last week on SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks defended the WWE Tag Team championship against The Street Profits.
While Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy managed to retain their title, there was more drama after the match.
MFT, led by Solo Sikoa, showed up at ringside and had a face-off with the faction. Nikki Cross got in Sikoa's way as a feud between the two stables on SmackDown was teased.
Notably, Uncle Howdy, portrayed by Bo Dallas, was missing from the show and hence was absent during this confrontation. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for these two groups going forward.
