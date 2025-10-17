"Made me sad" - Wyatt Sicks member gets very emotional

A Wyatt Sicks member got very emotional recently. The faction has been dominating proceedings on SmackDown and also holds the WWE Tag Team championship.

Ad

While their in-ring run has taken off, they were part of another big project. Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights featured a new haunted house based on the eerie WWE stable.

The house at Universal Studios encompasses various iterations of the late Bray Wyatt's journey in wrestling, and one particular section made The Wyatt Sicks member Erick Rowan emotional.

After coming across a cabin representing the Wyatt Family compound, Rowan told USA Today that he was left with a bittersweet feeling.

Ad

Trending

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

"Walking through that section was very emotional for me, in the best possible way. It brought a smile to my face, you know. It made me sad, all at once,” he said. [H/T: USA Today]

Rowan was part of the Wyatt Family led by Bray and also included Luke Harper. Unfortunately, both Bray and Luke have passed away since, leaving Rowan as the only surviving member of the iconic faction.

Ad

The horror house was the brainchild of Bray Wyatt, first imagined by him in 2008, even before he created his WWE character, according to his brother Taylor Rotunda, aka Bo Dallas.

Wyatt Sicks faced off against MFT on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks defended the WWE Tag Team championship against The Street Profits.

While Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy managed to retain their title, there was more drama after the match.

Ad

MFT, led by Solo Sikoa, showed up at ringside and had a face-off with the faction. Nikki Cross got in Sikoa's way as a feud between the two stables on SmackDown was teased.

Notably, Uncle Howdy, portrayed by Bo Dallas, was missing from the show and hence was absent during this confrontation. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for these two groups going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences