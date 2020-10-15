Baron Corbin is one of the most despised heels in WWE currently, as he seems to rub people the wrong way. Some allege that he is booed and disliked because he doesn't do the job of a heel well, and fans dislike him rather than his on-screen character, although his character can be quite unlikeable as well.

It seems like Baron Corbin rubbed a few Superstars the wrong way backstage as well, as a current IMPACT Wrestling and former WWE wrestler recently revealed. Madman Fulton, who was known as Sawyer Fulton in his stint with WWE, recently revealed why he was mad at Corbin when he was in WWE, and how his anger at Baron Corbin led him to steal Corbin's finisher.

Madman Fulton reveals why he stole Baron Cobin's finisher

In his recent appearance on the House of Hardcore podcast with Tommy Dreamer, Fulton said that he stole Corbin's The End Of Days finisher as he was angry with Corbin. He revealed that Dusty Rhodes had suggested Corbin and Fulton team up together on NXT, but Corbin dismissed that idea.

Fulton said that Sami Callihan had come up with the finisher which Baron Corbin and Fulton later adopted:

"Baron and I, during NXT, we had one run and we were actually supposed to be a tag team. Dusty [Rhodes] pitched us to tag together and be the ones to take the titles off Ascension [Konnor & Viktor], because they needed to move Ascension up and out, and Baron said no because he wanted to be a singles competitor and I was very angry and while there’s no real heat between us, I still like to keep that friendly rivalry of like, ‘Ok, you said no. Watch how much better I’m gonna do than you’ and so that was one of those, ‘I’m gonna do your finish, I’m gonna do it better, I’m gonna get it over better because I’m a better wrestler.’” (H/T Post Wrestling)

He further revealed that Baron Corbin wanted a finisher to use on television, and Callihan suggested he use the one that he created, which later became The End of Days.

Fulton was let go by WWE in 2017 and he joined IMPACT Wrestling in 2019, while Callihan is also currently with IMPACT, having joined in 2017.