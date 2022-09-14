"Just about took him out" – Wrestling legend discusses Ric Flair's major health scare (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Magnum T.A. recently spoke about working with Ric Flair and how the Nature Boy overcame his severe health crisis.

Ric Flair suffered a major health scare a few years ago due to some complications, leading to doctors placing him in a medically induced coma. The Nature Boy has since recovered and even had a final match in July this year. He teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Magnum T.A. mentioned that Ric was a great guy and showed great tenacity to fight back after his life-threatening condition.

He supported The Nature Boy to go through with the last match since he felt the 73-year-old needed it after all the turmoil in his life.

"He's such a giving guy. He gave something back to all the people that loved him, supported him through this health crisis, the thing that he had that just about took him out. He wanted to walk that aisle one more time and I supported him that because he overcame so much personally. It had to be some unfinished business for him after being in the jaws of death and most people thinking he wasn't going to make it out of it," said Magnum. [From 10:39 - 11:15]

You can watch the full video here:

Ric Flair's last match was memorable for Magnum T.A.

During the conversation, the former NWA United States Champion detailed that many people made good money from Flair's last match.

While it was initially a single match, the affair soon became a pay-per-view under the Jim Crockett Promotions as a part of the Starrcast V convention. Ultimately, the show featured 11 matches on its card with stars from AEW, NJPW, GCW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, and more.

The wrestling legend pointed out that it was a great event for some old-timers to reconnect and reminisce about the days gone by.

"They created an amazing event. He made a lot of people a lot of money. We were all able to take part in a great convention that was put on surrounding it. It was like turning the clock back. People were backstage from the old TBS crew, Keith Mitchell, producers. It was just who's who. The Undertaker came down to pay his respects. Rey Mysterio, Mick Foley and Bret Hart. It was special," Magnum recalled. [From 11:17 - 11:55]

Magnum also recalled how several WWE legends such as The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, Mick Foley, and Bret Hart also showed up to honor Ric Flair's legacy during the event.

Did you watch Ric Flair's last match? Let us know your thoughts on the match in the comments section below.

