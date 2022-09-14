"Shouldn't be east and west" – Former Champion comments on the WWE payouts for wrestlers facing Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Magnum T.A. recently spoke about the payout discrepancies in several wrestling promotions, including WWE.

The former NWA legend was answering fan questions when he shed light on the considerable difference in payouts for wrestlers based on whether they were working as babyfaces or heels in WWE.

This was in tune with the trend back in the 80s, where top stars, especially babyfaces, would take home a large sum of the money drawn during an event.

On the latest episode of UnSKripted, Magnum T.A. spoke about the discrepancy in payouts for the legendary Kamala during his feuds with Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker in WWE.

Magnum recalled his early days in the business when he was paid very fairly by the likes of Jim Crockett Promotions and Mid-South Wrestling.

"That speaks really poorly of the organization. I can tell you, I've worked for some great payoff people. Jimmy Crockett was fantastic. Bill Watts was a very fair man. Even back to my start, my first week in the business, I hadn't wrestled one single match. I made $900 in 1980 and I thought I hit the lottery and won a million dollars. So I've worked for some really fair payoff folks and I don't understand that mentality because nobody can go out there and do it by himself," said Magnum.

The NWA legend also praised Hogan for his ability to sell out arenas irrespective of who he was working with.

"If you got a Hulk Hogan who could go out there and you could book him with anybody at one point of time, they were gonna blow the roof off the sails. But it shouldn't be east and west." [From 21:30 - 22:30]

Magnum T.A. also spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

During the conversation, the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion also praised The Nature Boy Ric Flair.

"He's such a giving guy. He gave something back to all the people that loved him, supported him through this health crisis, the thing that he had that just about took him out. He wanted to walk that aisle one more time and I supported him that because he overcame so much personally," said Magnum. [From 10:39 -11:01]

He mentioned that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer did tremendously well to fight back from his life-threatening condition and get into the ring for his last match.

