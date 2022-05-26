"Glad I worked with him because he is big now" - Mahabali Shera on wrestling with top SmackDown star (Exclusive)

Mahabali Shera has emerged as one of the top wrestlers to come out of India in recent years. Shera became a popular name in IMPACT Wrestling, where he faced several stars who are currently plying their trade in WWE at the highest level.

During an appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Mahabali Shera opened up about working with Drew McIntyre. Shera faced Drew in a singles match for the TNA Grand Championship at a TV taping in 2017.

Shera was happy to share the ring with McIntyre as the Scottish star has since cemented himself as the main event talent in WWE. The Indian superstar also spoke about wrestling Bobby Lashley:

"Yes, I remember. I worked with him for one match. It was nice (working with him). He is a great guy, of course, a great wrestler. Again, I worked with Bobby Lashley in the same tournament I was working with; before I worked with Drew McIntyre, then after that, I worked with Bobby Lashley. That was really fun, and I'm glad I worked with him because he is big now," said Mahabali Shera. [26:20 – 27:46]

Mahabali Shera is excited about his future

The 32-year-old star has been working for IMPACT Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling since his WWE release in 2018. Shera has mainly attained much success in OVW, where he is the reigning National Heavyweight Champion.

The man behind the gimmick, Amanpreet Singh Randhawa, has dealt with several injuries since 2019. He, however, hasn't let them derail his career and has focused on his fitness.

Shera has experienced a remarkable run since 2021 and is optimistic about what lies ahead for him as he looks to build his remarks on OVW and IMPACT Wrestling.

"I'm excited about the things I'm doing in the future, you know, with IMPACT and OVW," added Shera. "Everything is going the way I want, in that direction, so it's exciting right now." [From 4:00 onwards]

During Sportskeeda's latest Q&A session, Mahabali Shera also revealed that he wants to wrestle a WWE Hall of Famer. Here's who the IMPACT star named as his dream opponent.

