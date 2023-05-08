"Main event Jey is back!" - WWE Universe reacts to the massive idea of Jey Uso facing a top Bloodline member at SummerSlam amid tension

The WWE Universe has reacted to the massive idea of Jey Uso facing fellow Bloodline member and brother Solo Sikoa at this year's SummerSlam event.

Solo Sikoa almost laid out his brother with a Samoan Spike at Backlash. At the recently concluded premium live event in Puerto Rico, the trio of Sikoa, Jey, and Jimmy Uso defeated Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team match. Despite the win, tension within the heel stable was at its peak, with Sikoa and Jey seemingly not on the same page.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the idea of Sikoa and Jey finally crossing paths in a one-on-one match.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Sheila Belue @beluebird @TheEnemiesPE3 This is gonna be a good one when it happens and hopefully Jimmy won’t be so blind to what’s going on that he’ll be in Jey’s corner. @TheEnemiesPE3 This is gonna be a good one when it happens and hopefully Jimmy won’t be so blind to what’s going on that he’ll be in Jey’s corner.

Julian Ward @Mrlink501 @TheEnemiesPE3 They all are turning on jey Friday even jimmy @TheEnemiesPE3 They all are turning on jey Friday even jimmy

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of tension within The Bloodline. Paul Heyman has subtly hinted that Roman Reigns isn't happy with either of The Usos following their tag team championship loss to Zayn and Owens. During programming, the Wise Man to The Tribal Chief has been seen pointing to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn while directing his words towards The Usos.

In the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39, The Usos were dethroned by the newly crowned tag team champions, who successfully retained the titles in a championship rematch on SmackDown. Sikoa was seemingly asked to take out Jimmy and Jey if they failed to win the titles, but that was thwarted by Riddle who attacked the Enforcer.

Will Jimmy and Jey Uso finally leave The Bloodline amid tension within the group?

The Bloodline's storyline has been going on for years. Earlier this year, former faction member Sami Zayn finally turned his back on Roman Reigns by betraying him and the group at the Royal Rumble.

For weeks, Zayn tried his best to lure Jey Uso away from the group. However, the latter remained loyal to his family. This eventually led to Zayn and Owens' reunion in their feud against The Bloodline.

But things are far from settled within Reigns' family. The Tribal Chief will be making his highly awaited return to television on the upcoming episode of SmackDown and could make a major decision regarding The Usos' future in the family.

It remains to be seen whether The Tribal Chief will ultimately decide to oust the former tag team champions from the stable or whether they will eventually turn their back on Reigns.

Should Jimmy and Jey Uso leave The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

