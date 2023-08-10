"Main event of WrestleMania," "Smart decision" - WWE Universe pushes for blockbuster WrestleMania 40 match for Jey Uso

Jey Uso got the biggest break of his WWE career when he became The Right Hand Man and took his place at the top of the card as Main Event Jey during the Pandemic Era. However, things haven't been very "Ucey" for Jey recently. Fans are now pushing for the star to have a massive match against Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40.

Earlier this year, Jey Uso left The Bloodline and went against Solo Sikoa and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In the end, Jey became the first man to pin The Tribal Chief in nearly four years at Money in the Bank 2023.

At The Biggest Party of The Summer, Jimmy Uso returned and shocked the world when he turned on his own brother for The Bloodline. According to a new report, one writer wants Jimmy Uso and Jey to have their one-on-one match at WrestleMania 40 instead of Payback, and fans wholeheartedly support the idea.

ZenMatt @NocZenMaster @WrestleFeatures I like this idea. Wouldn’t be impossible to do. Make Jey go the route of he’s never going to fight his brother, like Taker did with Kane until it became way too much.

Marc (মার্ক) 🦑 @MarcAfterlife_ @WrestleFeatures Personally, I'd write off Jey until the Rumble. Either with an injury angle or a "my own brother betrayed me, I need time to cope with this" kind of thing.



Gives Jey a bit of a break from the WWE schedule and gives WWE time to build up Jimmy as a credible singles star.

VISIONARY USO @ComicTake @WrestleFeatures That’s a main event of mania

Demigod @D3mig0d06 @WrestleFeatures Don’t do a trilogy don’t do a Payback match none of that. This NEEDS to be a WM Night 1 Main Event. The booking needs to start now. Let them do their promos and such but have them fight in matches with other people. So like a bloodline four way or sumn until mania

APD @APD388 @WrestleFeatures Smart decision, hopefully they go for it.

Zinfamous @ZinfamousHD @WrestleFeatures This is why you should've waited on the turn. It isn't like Rey vs Dominik where you can keep them separated until Mania season.



These two are in the biggest storyline in the whole company, and it's clear WWE doesn't want it to end yet. They need TV time to fill and PPV matches.

Although fans are excited to see how Jey will react to his brother's betrayal, the WWE Universe would clearly like to see the showdown on The Grandest Stage of Them All instead of Payback.

Jey Uso has previously mentioned facing Jimmy Uso at WWE's WrestleMania

The Usos have been arguably the greatest tag team in the world over the past few years. Their record-breaking run as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions especially will live long in the history books. However, things changed between the two when they went against The Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso's betrayal came as a shock and fans want answers as to why he stabbed his own brother in the back at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Jey Uso spoke about the idea of facing his own brother at The Grandest Stage of Them All before they end their careers for good. Check it out:

"Before our career is done. That's our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what Jimmy has to say about his actions against Jey Uso on the upcoming episode of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown.

