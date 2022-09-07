Ricochet and more WWE Superstars scheduled for tonight's episode of NXT

Several main roster WWE Superstars are scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of NXT.

Ricochet will battle Trick Williams on tonight's show. Ricochet battled for the North American Championship at Worlds Collide but Carmelo Hayes emerged victorious.

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. will battle Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction in a tag team match. The promotion hinted that Nikki and Doudrop are on the verge of breaking up as a tag team last night on RAW. They also competed at Worlds Collide for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, losing to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez, Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom, and Wes Lee vs. JD McDonagh are also scheduled for tonight's episode of NXT 2.0.

WWE legend bashes Ricochet's booking on the main roster

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell recently bashed Ricochet's booking after a match with Happy Corbin on SmackDown. Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin and SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee had fun mocking his Summerslam opponent after the match. Happy Corbin has since seemingly formed a partnership with former WWE Superstar JBL.

Dutch stated on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show that they could become billionaires if they took SmackDown and converted it into a sleeping pill.

"It's more of the same. You can only watch two people do the same stuff so many times. And Ricochet won this one right? It's been done. Like I said before we went on the air, if we could take SmackDown and package it into a sleeping pill and take it, we'd be billionaires." (From 6:13 - 6:50)

Ricochet was recently an Intercontinental Champion on the main roster but lost the title to Gunther. He was then demolished in his rematch with Gunther. The Ring General then went on to successfully defend the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle in a highly regarded match. It will be interesting to see what is in store for Ricochet on the main roster moving forward.

Are you excited to see main roster talent appear on tonight's episode of NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

