WWE RAW star throws object at Doudrop following loss to the Women's Tag Team Champions

Former women's champion Nikki A.S.H. threw her mask at Doudrop backstage during tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah captured the Women's Tag Team Championship on last Monday's episode of RAW. They defeated Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in the finals of the tournament.

The Women's Tag Team Champions faced Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop on the latest episode of RAW. The champs dominated, and Rodriguez connected with a Tejana Bomb on Doudrop for the pinfall victory.

While the champions were celebrating, Bayley was shown giving pointers to Kai and Sky backstage. The duo made it known earlier today that she still has her sights set on the tag titles.

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai) were then shown making their way through the backstage area and towards the ring. In the background, Nikki A.S.H. can be seen taking off her superhero mask and throwing it at Doudrop. Whether the two women had an argument is not known as of yet.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Nikki A.S.H. took off her mask, threw it at Doudrop, then walked off in the background of this shot during #WWERaw Nikki A.S.H. took off her mask, threw it at Doudrop, then walked off in the background of this shot during #WWERaw https://t.co/Iyac75xLf3

It remains to be seen whether a split is on the cards for Nikki and Doudrop. It will also be interesting to see whether the Almost Superhero gimmick will be ditched by the former RAW Women's Champion.

Do you want Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to remain a tag team in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars featured in Superhero franchises

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha