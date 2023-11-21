Major 2024 announcement made for former WWE star Matt Riddle

Leaving WWE can often be the start of a new beginning for talents, and Matt Riddle is hoping for the same with his career. Riddle has now bagged his first booking since leaving WWE, which will happen for MCW Pro Wrestling in 2024.

Despite being a popular name, Matt Riddle's WWE career had its ups and downs, with the 37-year-old star dealing with multiple issues in his personal life. Riddle announced his departure from WWE in September and has since made it clear that he intends to continue his wrestling career.

As announced by Maryland Championship Wrestling (MCW), Riddle will be at the Winter Blast event on February 3, 2024, and interact with fans. It has not been revealed whether Riddle will get physical or have a match, but the former WWE United States Champion will be alongside several NWA stars during the meet & greet session:

In case you missed it, Matt Riddle's first match since being released from WWE has also been confirmed, as he will face RVD in a dream match on March 9.

All the main roster stars released recently, including Riddle, have a 90-day non-compete clause ending in December, and fans should certainly keep an eye out on 'The King of Bros' getting more bookings in the near future.

Was RVD surprised by Matt Riddle's WWE release?

As noted above, the former WWE star will face Rob Van Dam next year in a match that has been in the making for several years. Matt Riddle has often been called the modern-day RVD, and they also share a good friendship outside the ring.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, RVD reacted to WWE letting Riddle go and admitted the news didn't catch him off guard.

Van Dam acknowledged Riddle's controversial reputation and WWE's recent mass-release trend, as he commented:

"He definitely hasn't been the quiet wheel on the train [laughs]. I'm not super surprised. This is the world that I know and that you know. Every year after WrestleMania they always have a bunch of firings and everybody's always like, 'I'm so shocked, I can't believe it.' This is the world that I know." [2:36 – 3:05]

