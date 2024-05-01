Major accusation against Drew McIntyre and Triple H by former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is no stranger to controversy, especially recently. The former champion's feud with CM Punk has reached nuclear levels of heat, with Drew repeatedly bringing up Punk's worst moments to knock him down a peg. However, Chelsea Green had some interesting comments about him.

While McIntyre has gone after Punk and others for their backstage issues and politics, it seems that even the Scottish Warrior isn't above it all. At least, not according to a certain former Women's Tag Team Champion.

Chelsea Green took to Twitter today to take Drew McIntyre down after he tweeted a picture of himself and Triple H. McIntyre's original post stated that he trusted Triple H to lead the new era of WWE. According to her, this is just another example of a top talent buttering up management to secure better positions for themselves.

"Oh nowwwww I see why you won the slammy!!! Buttering up the boss… classic move," she wrote.

Clearly, this is all tongue-in-cheek, though with the tweet coming from the Queen of Complaints, you can never be too sure. Even if it were the case, it doesn't seem to work, as Drew McIntyre now has one of the shortest title reigns in WWE history.

Chelsea Green looks to win her first singles title in WWE next week

As far as Chelsea Green is concerned, the new addition to SmackDown will challenge for the NXT Women's Championship on NXT next week.

It was revealed on Week 2 of NXT Spring Breakin' that Chelsea would be challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship on the show next Tuesday. Green, who has had issues with RAW and SmackDown general managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, seems to greatly appreciate Ava's approach.

Creating controversy a week before a major title bout? Green clearly knows what she's doing.