Major accusations leveled against wrestling promoters; WWE legend Rob Van Dam finally breaks silence: "Ironic"

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam recently commented about an issue regarding a couple of wrestling promoters in Ohio. RVD was one of several talents who accused Bobby Fulton and his son Dillon Hines of scamming him and other wrestlers over the years.

According to the Scioto Valley Guardian, Hines is facing a number of allegations including abuse, forgery, and mismanagement. He reportedly had a verbal altercation with Fulton in a podcast, while there are other horror stories about his interactions with wrestlers like RVD and D-Von Dudley.

Rob Van Dam has had beef with Hines, who he accused of not paying him for his appearances for the promotion. He was not fond of the promoter denying the accusations and then sharing RVD's number to the public.

"Wrestler accuses promoter of being shady. Promoter defends his integrity by posting wrestler’s private info online. Ironic. And telling," Van Dam tweeted.

The Scioto Valley Guardian added that Dillon Hines threatened to remove D-Von Dudley from a meet-and-greet for not signing a bunch of photos that were not part of their agreement.

Rob Van Dam also accused Hines of "ghosting" talents who criticize and call him out by blocking them on social media. According to 411 Mania, the promoter has cleared his social media accounts and announced via World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling's Facebook account that there is going to be "new ownership."

Rob Van Dam shares an update on Chris Bey

Current TNA Wrestling star Chris Bey is recovering from a serious neck injury, with little to no details about his recovery. However, Rob Van Dam recently opened up about Bey's injury and provided an update after visiting the star at his home:

"I don’t know how much we should talk about, really, but let me just say that he’s going to wait until he’s ready to talk. Of course, I invited him on here. He is much better than I imagined and much better than he was when he was paralyzed. So, he’s not anymore, and he’s getting everything back. He’s going to make a come back too, a full comeback," Van Dam disclosed. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

RVD has not wrestled since April 2024 in AEW but has not officially retired. He also appeared at NXT 2300 back in November.

