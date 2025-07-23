Major AEW star claims Lyra Valkyria is a bad person

  • home icon
By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 23, 2025 21:56 GMT
Valkyria will be competing in a title match at SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE.com]
A major AEW star recently suggested that WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria was a bad person. Valkyria will be challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025 next weekend.

AEW star MJF was recently interviewed on Busted Open Radio and revealed that he was a huge fan of Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. He noted that he agreed with Lynch about Valkyria and hilariously suggested that the RAW star was likely a bad person.

"I’m a big fan of Becky Lynch. Hate that Lyra (Valkyria) girl. I agree with Becky. [Lyra] stinks. I’m a staunch Becky Lynch supporter. If you have an issue with Becky Lynch, I have an issue with you. Not into this Lyra chick. Something is up with her. She’s probably a bad person," he said. [H/T: WrestlePurists]
Becky Lynch defeated Lyra Valkyria at WWE Money in the Bank last month to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria earned a rematch against The Man by overcoming Bayley in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match on the July 14 edition of RAW.

Former WWE writer reacts to Lyra Valkyria earning a title match at SummerSlam

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently revealed his issue with Lyra Valkyria earning a shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo questioned the company's lack of storylines after Valkyria became the number one contender. He criticized the promotion for not being able to create compelling storylines on the road to SummerSlam 2025.

"That's it. It's just everything is just a match, and the winner advances and meets this one. How can you guys collectively not come up with one story? Just one single story, man. Everything is a match to get to a match. Every single thing. And like you said, unless you're one of these demented Pavlovian mark dogs, we've seen this, guys. We've seen it over and over and over and over again." [From 20:03 onwards]
You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell if Becky Lynch can defeat Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam to retain her title.

Edited by Robert Lentini
