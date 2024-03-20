Major AEW star returning to WWE after five years to help Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns would be amazing, says veteran

Former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (Aiden English) would enjoy seeing an AEW star return at WrestleMania to help his brother, Cody, against Roman Reigns. The star in question is Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust)

The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match to earn himself another shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two superstars are scheduled to clash in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL. Their title match will be contested under Bloodline Rules if Cody and Seth Rollins lost to The Tribal Chief and The Rock in a massive tag team match on Night One of The Show of Shows.

The potential Bloodline Rules match would allow outside interference. While Reigns would probably have the help of the rest of The Bloodline, some suggested Rhodes' brother, Dustin, could return to WWE to aid The American Nightmare. Dusty Rhodes' oldest son left the Stamford-based company in 2019. He is currently under contract with AEW.

Rehwoldt discussed Dustin's potential return on the Rebooked podcast. He claimed it would be awesome. Nevertheless, he doubted that Tony Khan would allow it.

"[It serves the story.] Hundred and ten thousand percent. That's not the issue and I don't wanna get into the politics, my question would be if Tony [Khan] allows that. And he's gotten a little more spicy about WWE stuff in the last year or so. He's gotten a little bit more combative about it. So, like, whereas before, I wouldn't have maybe been surprised, like, hey, there's some doors that could be open there. And maybe under this newer regime, it can. But I think it should. I think it'd be amazing. But do I see a world where it doesn't happen? Yeah, I'm not expecting it. But I think it would be awesome." [From 17:17 to 17:52]

Dustin Rhodes confirmed his status amid WWE return rumors

Dustin Rhodes last competed in February when he teamed up with Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich to defeat HiTT, Romero Crews, and Shimbashi in a six-person tag match on AEW Rampage.

Amid rumors of Dustin's possible return to WWE after five years to join his brother in his storyline with The Bloodline, a fan asked on Twitter if the 54-year-old had already re-joined the Stamford-based company. Another fan stated that Cody Rhodes' brother is still under contract with AEW. Dustin seemingly confirmed his status by liking that fan's comment.

The Rock recently mentioned Dustin Rhodes during a promo on SmackDown. The Final Boss dubbed Cody Rhodes' older brother a future WWE Hall of Famer. It would be interesting to see if he would return to help The American Nightmare at WrestleMania.

