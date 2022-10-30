AEW star Saraya (f.k.a Paige) has commented on Emma's return to WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Ronda Rousey held an open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship and it was answered by the Aussie star. She was let go by the company on October 28, 2017, and returned on October 29, 2022. She was unable to dethrone the UFC Hall of Famer, who successfully retained her title via submission.

Former Divas Champion Saraya took to Twitter to share that she's proud of Emma. The two stars are credited by many for starting the Women's Revolution in WWE several years ago during their time in NXT:

"Proud of you sister Tenille Dashwood," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Wrestling fans react to Saraya's comment on Emma's WWE return

The Anti-Diva is one of the biggest female stars to have ever come out of WWE. She's recognized as the inaugural NXT Women's Champion and had a very successful career in the company before her departure several months ago. She was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2018 due to injury.

After she left WWE in July, Saraya went on to sign with the rival promotion All Elite Wrestling. She has been cleared by the company to compete but is yet to have a match. Meanwhile, Emma competed in several promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, after she was released in 2017.

After Saraya tweeted out that she was proud of the SmackDown star, several members of the wrestling community shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Gareth Beardsworth @GarethBeardswor @Saraya @TenilleDashwood Shame you didn’t as well. Still happy to see you back doing what you love even if it’s a different house 🥰 @Saraya @TenilleDashwood Shame you didn’t as well. Still happy to see you back doing what you love even if it’s a different house 🥰

Vivo @vivostiling @Saraya @TenilleDashwood She a bloody good wrestler and she is a Australian we Aussie are proud of her cheers saraya good to see you back doing what you love two @Saraya @TenilleDashwood She a bloody good wrestler and she is a Australian we Aussie are proud of her cheers saraya good to see you back doing what you love two

Nikko @Shabzzz_27 @Saraya @TenilleDashwood hope to see you both be back in WWE and dominate the tag teams belt 🫶🏻 @Saraya @TenilleDashwood hope to see you both be back in WWE and dominate the tag teams belt 🫶🏻

Cody Collins @hcollins121416 @Saraya @TenilleDashwood Love that they mentioned the match between the two of you last night during Emma’s match @Saraya @TenilleDashwood Love that they mentioned the match between the two of you last night during Emma’s match

Emma is among the list of names that have returned to WWE under the Triple H regime. The list includes Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, and many others. She is a much-needed addition to the SmackDown women's division, and it'll be interesting to see what she does next.

