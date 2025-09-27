Major assault happens off-air following Sami Zayn's US Title defense on SmackDown

Sami Zayn had yet another incredible Championship defense as he continues to emulate John Cena's US Title Open challenge. After his big win, there was a huge assault that happened off the air.Since WWE was in Orlando, Florida, for SmackDown this week, it only made sense that a hot up-and-coming NXT star like Je'Von Evans would be the one to answer the challenge. And indeed, that's exactly what happened as the 21-year-old highly-acclaimed star made a challenge for Sami Zayn's United States Championship. Ultimately, it wasn't enough as Sami would manage to get the better of the more inexperienced Evans, who happened to take the US Champion to his limit.He got a roaring endorsement from the US Champion Sami Zayn, and even Michael Cole couldn't help but state that he believes Je'Von Evans is a future World Champion. However, once the cameras stopped rolling, Je'Von Evans was assaulted by his fellow NXT star, Josh Briggs. The video was posted on WWE's social media.For those who don't know, Josh Briggs is one of those stars who also came from the college football to WWE pipeline. He is relatively inexperienced compared to a lot of wrestlers, having only begun to wrestle after signing with WWE in 2020.He has been an important part of NXT television, and turned heel when he betrayed his partner, Yoshiki Inamura from Pro Wrestling NOAH. Since then, he has been on a tear, and Je'Von Evans appears to be his next target. The two men will face off at NXT No Mercy, where Evans will look to put a stamp on that rivalry and get back into NXT Title contention.Earlier this year, The Undertaker advised Je'Von Evans to go after the biggest dog in the yard, and that's what led to him nearly defeating Oba Femi to capture the NXT Championship.