Major backstage update on Cody Rhodes' potential WWE future

WWE has pushed Cody Rhodes as a top superstar since he returned at WrestleMania 38, and word now is that the biggest sports entertainment promotion in the world does not want to let him go.

The American Nightmare shocked the wrestling world when he left AEW in February 2022, then returned to their rival promotion not long after. He confirmed after returning that he signed a full-time multi-year contract, calling it "the most complex contract ever drawn out in the history of our game." The deal was said to be worth a few million dollars per year, and included a travel bus.

WWE is apparently looking to lock Rhodes in for several more years as the two sides are currently engaged in contract talks, according to Fightful Select. There's no word yet on how long the extension will be for, but sources indicate officials want the 38-year-old under contract long-term.

It's believed that Rhodes will also receive a sizable pay raise. The future Hall of Famer got a new bus around Thanksgiving last month, and this led to some within WWE assuming he already signed a contract extension. However, word is that the deal has not yet been finalized.

Cody Rhodes' WWE contract extension is a top priority for new bosses

WWE recently extended the contracts of several top stars - Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Dominik Mysterio, and Rey Mysterio. Several are also coming due in 2024 - Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus, among others.

Rhodes being re-signed to a new contract would be a monumental deal for the company. The new Fightful Select report adds that Rhodes' contract extension is specifically a priority of TKO Group Holdings, the new parent company formed when Endeavor merged WWE and UFC this year.

While terms of the extension were not finalized at last word, backstage sources are confident that Rhodes' new contract will be a done deal eventually.

The inaugural AEW TNT Champion is currently feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW. Their December 11th match ended in a DQ. Rhodes has already announced that he will be competing in the 30-Man Royal Rumble next month.

