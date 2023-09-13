Major betrayal on WWE show seemingly leads to formation of new faction; 9-time champion breaks silence

The number of factions in WWE continues to grow as this week’s NXT may have introduced a new group to fans. Nine-time WWE champion Drew Gulak led Charlie Dempsey and Damon Kemp in a six-man tag team match that had a surprise ending.

Drew Gulak worked in the cruiserweight division for some time and won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship once before losing his footing in the mid-card. He won the 24/7 Title eight times but never got over as a top performer.

This week’s NXT saw Gulak, Dempsey, and Kemp take on Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Myles Borne in a six-man tag team match. Borne worked well with Briggs and Jensen but surprised everyone by betraying them later in the match and sending Jensen into the post. The angle allowed Kemp to pick up the win for his team.

Following the show, Drew Gulak took to his social media to post a photo of the four men together backstage. The following caption accompanied his Instagram post:

"Oh, baby this town rips the bones from your back," he wrote.

Meanwhile, his Twitter post had the same photo with a different caption:

"Take a long, hard look. @WWENXT," he wrote.

The events of this week’s show, along with Gulak’s posts on social media, point toward the formation of a new faction. The veteran is known to be great in the ring and could help the young stars get a good push on the brand.

Bryan Danielson has called WWE’s Drew Gulak the 'pancreas of professional wrestling'

Many veterans are regarded as technical geniuses. Bryan Danielson is one of those men who have carved a niche in the wrestling industry.

Meanwhile, Drew Gulak has served an important purpose in WWE in the background. Speaking to RJ City on Hey EW!, The American Dragon was asked who he would consider the 'pancreas of pro-wrestling.'

Danielson gave the following response:

"This is one of the things that I do really well is I slow down so that I can think about a proper answer. One of the things about focus that's very important is the ability to tune out all the distractions and focus on who really could be the pancreas of professional wrestling and if I had to choose perhaps one person, I would say Drew Gulak."

Gulak and Danielson worked together on-screen in the company for some time. However, the former did not get the expected push from the segments.

