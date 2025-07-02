Major Bianca Belair injury update ahead of Evolution

There has been a major update regarding WWE star Bianca Belair and her injury. The veteran has not been in action since competing for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Bianca Belair battled Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows with the Women's World Championship on the line. IYO SKY emerged victorious and hasn't defended the title since the victory.

Belair suffered a hand injury during the match, and it was recently rumored that she would be returning to action next month. She shared an update with her husband, Monetez Ford, today on social media while promoting Crown Jewel 2025 in Australia.

The former champion was not wearing a cast on her finger, suggesting that she could be getting ready to return to action soon. You can check out her update in the Instagram post below.

IYO SKY confronted Rhea Ripley this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The Genius of the Sky will be defending the Women's World Championship against Ripley at Evolution 2025 next weekend at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Sky captured the title from Ripley on the episode of RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025 earlier this year.

Former WWE writer claims Bianca Belair is the best athlete on the roster

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Bianca Belair was the best athlete on WWE's roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo praised Belair as an athlete. The veteran also noted that the 36-year-old was at her best when she delivered promos naturally.

"This woman is a blue chip athlete, perhaps pound-for-pound the greatest athlete on that roster. She doesn't need that stupid stereotypical character. I could not believe she cut a promo as herself tonight and it was great," said Russo.

Bianca Belair was in a tag team with Jade Cargill last year, and the duo captured the Women's Tag Team Championship twice. However, their tag team came to an end after Naomi brutally attacked the former AEW star backstage in November 2024.

Cargill returned for revenge at Elimination Chamber and won the Queen of the Ring Tournament this past Saturday night at WWE Night of Champions. Naomi won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match last month to ensure a future title shot.

